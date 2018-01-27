The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR scouts are set to take another look at Niko Muir as they attend Hendon's match this afternoon.

The forward has recently been on trial with the Hoops, who are keen to take another look at him after his trial came to an end.

Muir finished his trial with the Rs on Wednesday after featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Chelsea.

It's thought that the forward did well on his trial, but the club are making a decision on whether the 24-year-old is ready to step into the QPR first team squad.

The Hoops will have until Wednesday's transfer deadline to complete the signing of Muir, who is also attracting interest from a number of other clubs.

QPR declined to comment on speculation surrounding Niko Muir.

