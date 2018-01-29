The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR have handed a trial to former Arsenal youngster Aaron Eyoma.

The winger lines up for Paul Hall's under-23s side as they face Colchester United this afternoon, with the 20-year-old looking to secure a move to Loftus Road.

Grant Hall starts for QPR under-23s against Colchester United

The Hoops have also given a trial to Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie Cooper.

Cooper came through the academy at Birmingham City before signing a two-year deal with the League Two side in the summer following a successful loan spell.

QPR opt against January move for Hendon striker Niko Muir despite striker impressing in behind-closed-doors match with Chelsea

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .