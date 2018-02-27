Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has hinted that he'd like to make Sean Goss's loan move to Ibrox permanent when the transfer window opens this summer.

The QPR midfielder has been a revelation since moving to the Scottish giants in January leading to speculation that he could be the subject of a bid in the summer.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

Asked if he hoped to extend Goss’s stay in Glasgow beyond this season, Murty said: “Possibly. He is one of a number of players that we are looking at.

"As we have always said, the evolution of the squad never stops and we are always assessing people as to where they would fit in to what we do.

“What I will say, is that he has made a really good start and he has shown that he understands how we want to play and the pre-requisites of playing for Rangers at Ibrox. He looks quite comfortable doing that.

Clint Hill reveals it was Tony Fernandes who invited him for QPR trial as he discusses why the move fell through

“QPR have said ‘you are not having him, keep your hands off’. Seriously, though, football situations like that tend to be quite fluid, I find.”

Murty added: “He kind of goes under the radar a bit because at the moment the people that are getting the headlines are Jamie Murphy, Alfredo Morelos, Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias at times.

“They are the guys who are the flashier players, but Sean brings stability to the side. He has got a lovely range of passing, he is always willing to take the ball. I think he has added a control to our play and pattern that we have needed.

“I am really pleased with his contribution so far although, and he will tell you because we had a conversation about it, I still think there is more to come from him.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .