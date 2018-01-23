The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have terminated the contract of youngster Dan Darbyshire by mutual consent.

The 19-year-old's deal was due to run out in the summer but QPR have decided to cancel the contract early as the club continue to trim down the size of the playing squad at Loftus Road.

Darbyshire had signed his professional deal in March 2017, having joined the QPR set up in 2013 and was a regular feature in the U23 side at the club.

However, the striker now joins a long list of youngsters who have been told their footballing futures lie elsewhere this January .

