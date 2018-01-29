The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have ended their interest in Hendon striker Niko Muir, at least until the summer.

A representative from the club was in attendance as Muir starred in Hendon's drew 3-3 with Folkestone on Saturday, but have told the club they won't be following up their interest just yet.

It's thought question marks over whether the 24-year-old was capable of making an immediate impact in the Championship was the reason for puling out of the deal.

The forward had recently been on trial with the Hoops and featured in their behind-closed-doors friendly with Chelsea.

QPR haven't closed the door completely on a move, as they intend to keep an eye on the 24-year-old over the coming months with the potential for a summer move.

However they face competition for the striker, with an unnamed Championship club and two League Two clubs also sniffing around.

Hendon are expecting to receive a bid for Muir before the end of the transfer window, meaning QPR could miss out on the powerful frontman.

When asked, QPR declined to comment on speculation surrounding Niko Muir.

