QPR youngster Brandon Comley has joined Colchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who spent the first half of the season on loan with the League Two side, has now put pen to paper on a permanent deal at the Weston Homes Community Stadium.

The midfielder leaves Loftus Road having made three substitute appearances at first team level.

During his time in W12, he also enjoyed loan spells at Carlisle United and Grimsby Town, prior to going to Colchester on loan in August, for whom he has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

Comley's contract was due to expire in the summer, and the club have moved to cash in on the midfielder.

