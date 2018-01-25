The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ariel Borysiuk has left QPR by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.

The midfielder has had a frustrating time at Loftus Road, making just 11 starts and three substitute appearances during his time at the club.

He spent the second half of last season as Lechia Gdansk before returning the Hoops in the summer.

It looked like he was going to make a dramatic return into the QPR first team, but Borysiuk struggled to breaking into Ollie's plans, making just two Carabao Cup appearances this term.

