QPR's Ryan Manning is attracting interest from Crystal Palace and Scottish giants Celtic, according to a report.

Sources close to Football Insider have said that the midfielder has been a long time target of the Green and White Hoops, with scouts keeping regular tabs on on his progress.

It's been a mixed season for the 21-year-old, who has struggled to hold down a place in Ian Holloway's first team plans.

He has however performed excellently well in recent weeks, establishing himself on the right side of midfield and proving himself as a goalscoring threat, scoring two goals in 16 appearances.

Manning, who turns 22 in June, has two years remaining on his current deal at Loftus Road and is thought to be a central part of Ian Holloway's plans going into the new season.

However, with QPR under pressure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations it's thought that he could be available if the correct asking price is met.

