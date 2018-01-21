Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has addressed speculation surrounding the future of Pawel Wszolek.

The Poland international was a notable absentee for QPR in their 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, and Holloway admitted that he doesn't know what will happen before the end of the transfer window.

He said: "If people are talking about Pav because he’s not in the team, he’s not in the team because Furs (Darnell Furlong) did brilliantly last week.

"There’ll be all sorts of speculation about everybody but he’s a very good player.

"We’re trying to build a team and he’s concerned about playing for Poland if he doesn’t play for his team, so there’s always speculation.

"He hasn’t moaned and I might have to play him against Bristol City next week but I’m not bothered about any of that. It would be nice of people wanted our players because they’re good players when you look at it that will be the case.

“I’m sure young Smythy with what he’s done and how he runs then people will be ringing me up for him. We are where we are and I don’t know how it’s going to go.

"If we move out then we might be able to move in. If I change things around then I might be able to change things around, if I don’t then the young players will come in and give us what they’ve been giving us.

"In the summer there’s about eight out of contract and they’re all fighting for their lives."

