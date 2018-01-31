The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR are surprise contenders to sign striker Benik Afobe before this evening's transfer deadline, if the bookies are to be believed.

According to Sky Bet, the Hoops are listed as second favourites to complete a deal for the front man, behind Championship leaders Wolves.

(Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Other clubs listed as contenders for his signature include West Ham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

While a permanent move would certainly be out of the question, QPR's 14/1 odds do cater for a loan deal, something which would only suit the Hoops if the finances were right.

QPR are limited on what business they can do this month as they prepare for a hefty Financial Fair Play fine, meaning that as of yet, the club are yet to bring in anyone this month.

However, with a striker firmly on the radar, the club will no-doubt be scouring the market for a cost-effective solution before the 11pm deadline.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .