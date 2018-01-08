The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has joined Blackpool on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old has been understudy to first choice stopper Alex Smithies for the duration of the season, using the former Huddersfield man as a mentor on the field.

However the Hoops have decided to allow Lumley to head out on loan in order to gain some first team experience, recalling Matt Ingram from his loan spell at Northampton in the process.

Lumley came through the ranks at Loftus Road, and has enjoyed loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and Stevenage through his development, before spending the second half of last season on loan with Bristol Rovers.

He made 19 appearances for the League One side, conceding 23 goals.

