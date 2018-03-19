Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR are set to offer new contracts to three of it's top prospects, according to reports in The Daily Mirror.

Young stars Ebere Eze, Paul Smyth and Ilias Chair are all reportedly in line for new long-term deals after proving themselves as a key part of the Hoops plan.

Eze returned from a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers and has established himself as a key player for Ian Holloway's side in recent weeks, having starred in the victories over Sunderland and Aston Villa last week.

The 19-year-old's deal will expire at the end of next season, and if reports are to believed, QPR are looking to extend his stay in an attempt to ward off Premier League interest.

Smyth is another player who has exceeded expectations this term.

The 20-year-old joined from Lindfield at the end of the summer transfer window as a project for the future, but after impressing Ollie both in training and for the under-23s, he was thrown into the first team squad over the festive period.

It was debut delight for Smyth who scored on his Loftus Road bow against Cardiff City on New Years Day, and The Mirror are reporting that the club are looking to extend his stay.

Smyth's deal is also set to expire in 2019, while the report also says that Chair could be in line for an extension, however after only signing a new contract in the last couple of months, this is unlikely to be true.

While these reports are unconfirmed by the club, it would certainly be a move of real sense if QPR are to carry on with their policy of developing young talent, as with Eze and Smyth's deals currently set to expire at the end of next season, they run a significant risk of losing them for nothing if they fail to agree terms before the summer of 2019.

