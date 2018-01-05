The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have completed the signing of former Huddersfield Town man Deshane Dalling.

The 19-year-old joins on a six-month contract until the end of the season.

The striker had previously played on a non-contract basis for Ryman Isthmian Football League side Staines Town, before securing a move to Huddersfield Town.

Dalling has since been released by the Premier League side, and QPR have won the race to secure the young striker.

He will join up with Paul Hall in the Hoops under-23s team for the rest of their campaign.

