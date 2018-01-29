The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR youngster Axel Prohouly is the latest player to leave the club.

The attacker has left the west London club by mutual consent as the Hoops look to further trim their squad before the end of the month.

The France under-19 international arrived at the club in 2015 and made 36 appearances for the under-23s side, scoring nine goals.

He was also named on the substitutes bench for the first team on two occasions.

