The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Phil Giles expects movement in the next two or three days regarding Lasse Vibe's transfer to China.

The Dane has been in talks with Yanbian FC, with Brentford receiving an offer they felt was too good to refuse.

While January 31 has been and gone, the Chinese window doesn't close until February 28, so there is still time for a deal to go through.

Giles told the club's official website: “He's talking to a club and it's well publicised that it's a club in China.

“The Chinese window doesn't close until the end of February so there is no hurry on that. We've got a month and nothing is completed yet.

“We're still talking about it so I'd expect movement on that in the next two or three days.

He added: “I think it's likely he'll leave. You can never say never but it's more likely than not.”

With Vibe expected to depart, Giles is aware that fans are concerned about seeing a goalscorer leave but believes the squad has players capable of making the step up.

He added: “I know people will think a goalscorer is leaving the club but scoring goals hasn't been a problem for us in my time here.

“I expect we'll continue to score goals. If and when Vibe leaves, it'll fall on someone else to take his place. Someone has always taken their chance when they've been given it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .