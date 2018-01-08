The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford strike duo Lasse Vibe and Neal Maupay have scored just 12 goals between them this season, while Ollie Watkins has chipped in from a wider position with eight.

In reality, it's probably not enough right now to push the Bees on and it's an area which needs improving for Dean Smith's side.

Crystal Palace's wide attacker Sullay Kaikai has been linked with a loan return, but how about snapping up League One's hot property this season, Jack Marriott?

The Peterborough United star has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 23 times in all competitions so far.

On Saturday, his double dumped Aston Villa out of the FA Cup on their own turf, with the equaliser and third goal of the afternoon in a 3-1 win.

Marriott scored goals for fun with Luton Town in League Two and now he's doing so in League One. So how about another level up in the Championship?

Brentford would be an ideal club to continue his development at 23 years old, a side where he would still get regular game time and boost the frontline considerably.

Marriott's form will have caught the eye of a number of Championship sides, no doubt, and Brentford should definitely consider making an offer if the money's available.

He cost Peterborough £500,000 last summer, and his price tag would have doubled by now.