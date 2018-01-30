The video will start in 8 Cancel

The odds on West Ham signing Fulham captain Tom Cairney have drifted, according to Sky Bet.

The betting company were offering odds of 13/8 for the skipper to swap Craven Cottage for the London Stadium, but the odds have now drifted to 11/4 after the club rejected another bid for him, this time of £18m.

He was 4/9 to stay at Fulham on Sunday , but is now priced at 1/4 on, with the bookies believing he's going nowhere.

Fulham have been adamant all January that none of their star players would be sold, and have warded off interest in Ryan Sessegnon and Ryan Fredericks since the window opened on January 1.

Cairney didn't travel with Fulham to Barnsley, but Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed that he missed the trip as he continued his rehab from a knee injury that has plagued him all season.

