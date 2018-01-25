The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich have made a triple transfer swoop ahead of their trip to Brentford on Saturday.

The Canaries have signed midfielder Moritz Leitner, striker Dennis Srbeny and winger Onel Henandez ahead of the contest.

Leitner has joined on loan from FC Augsburg for the rest of the season and Daniel Farke, who worked with him at Dortmund, is looking forward to working with him again.

“He’s a player of unbelievable potential,” said Farke. “He has 100 appearances in the Bundesliga, several appearances in the Champions League, has won the German title, has won the German Cup, and was on the bench in the Champions League final.

“He is still a young player with potential, but he also has a lot of experience. He’s had a difficult couple of years, but we feel we can develop him and bring him back to his full potential.”

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Srbeny has scored nine times and set up eight others in 15 league games for FC Paderborn and Farke is excited by his potential.

He added: "Dennis is a really talented and young striker.

"We won’t put too much pressure on him, but he’s full of potential. He's in a really good rhythm and was probably Paderborn's most important offensive player.

"We're really happy to sign a striker full of self-confidence who has scored a lot of goals."

Hernandez joins from Eintract Braunschweig and has scored six goals in 53 league appearances.

Farke explained: “Onel had an outstanding season last year in the German second tier, playing on the wing.

“He’s right-footed but can play on both the left wing and the right wing, and he can also play as a quick striker who can make runs in behind. We’re very happy to have him at Norwich.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .