Brentford have not made any progress when it comes to the futures of Andreas Bjelland or Lasse Vibe, Dean Smith has confirmed.

The Danish pair are into the final six months of their contracts at Griffin Park and reports have suggested that the west Londoners are open to offers.

The pair are relaxed about their futures although Smith did concede they could leave if the right offer came in for one, the other or both.

“There's nothing further I can tell you on their contract situation,” the Brentford head coach said.

“Potentially it could be (a case where they leave) but you have to have three things happen for the likes of Lasse and Andreas.

“There has to be a club to offer a deal, we have to accept it and the players have to want to go. There doesn't seem to be any one of them.”

