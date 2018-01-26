Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have had no further bids for Yoann Barbet this month, Dean Smith has confirmed.

The Frenchman was subject to a bid from Reading, which was rejected by the Bees out of hand, with the defender revealing he saw little point in moving to the Madejski.

And Smith has little intention to sell Barbet, who is interesting Glasgow Rangers according to reports north of the border, insisting he is a valued member of the first team squad.

He said: “There's been no further bids for Yoann. We had a bid from Reading that was below our value and Yoann has said he's got no interest in moving.

“He's playing at the moment and not in his favoured position. He gives his all and is a valued member of the team and squad.”

It's been a quiet window for Brentford so far this January and Smith's belief is nothing will take place between now and the 11pm deadline on Wednesday.

He added: “Not a lot has changed from last week which is always pleasing. I don't believe anything will happen before next Wednesday.

“It's been very quiet. I've had a couple of conversations with Phil and Rasmus but that's it.”

