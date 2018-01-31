Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been little action in the way of incomings at Fulham today.

But could there be a late move on the cards?

It looked as if it would only be outgoings at Fulham today, with Rafa Soares, Stephen Humphreys and George Williams all leaving the club - Soares' loan being cancelled and the other two being loan moves.

But Twitter is awash with excited fans suggesting there could be a late move for Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba late in the window.

Mbemba, 23, has made 11 appearances for the Magpies this season and was left out of their squad for the game with Burnley this evening, although that is not uncommon.

Slavisa Jokanovic admitted he wanted a centre-back, a left-back and a striker in this window, and with Matt Targett in on loan from Southampton, if Mbemba were to sign it would mean they finished with two of the three.

Here's the best of the Twitter reaction to the rumours...

