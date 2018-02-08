The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aleksandar Mitrovic has revealed how a Snapchat message from Slavisa Jokanovic helped push through a Deadline Day move to Fulham .

The Newcastle man revealed to the Times that the Cottagers' head coach had rang him that morning to ask about his availability, but at that stage Mitrovic was heading for Anderlecht.

Fast forward a few hours and that move had collapsed and the striker was scrolling through his phone when he saw Jokanovic's name pop up, with Mitrovic sending him a message via Snapchat.

The Times report that Mitrovic sent a message of “How are you?” he said via Snapchat and Jokanovic half-jokingly replied that he was waiting for Mitrovic’s deal with Anderlecht to collapse.

“It’s your lucky, day,” replied the striker, “the deal is broken.”

After a discussion with the recruitment team, Mitrovic eventually became a Fulham player later that night, and he's also revealed how Jokanovic has told him not to do anything stupid.

He added: “Slavisa has told me not to do stupid things, he says I have to put my passion into scoring goals, not to do some crazy tackles. I understand this and agree with him.”

