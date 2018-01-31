The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham have completed the signing of Aleksandar Mitrovic on loan until the end of the season.

The move for the striker was a late one in coming up, with the Serbian's proposed move to Anderlecht falling through earlier in the day.

The Magpies frontman was desperate to leave St James' Park on loan, and Fulham have swooped to sign the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season to boost their promotion bid.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic was keen to add a left-back and a forward to his squad this January, and with Matt Targett and Cyrus Christie already in, Mitrovic appears to be the final piece of the jigsaw.

The Whites beat off competition from a number of interested Premier League clubs to tie him down.

Director of football Tony Khan said: "I'm thrilled to welcome Aleksandar to the club. He is a talented player who has already amassed an impressive record at the highest levels of the game.

"We're looking forward to him joining the Fulham squad and helping us build towards our ultimate goal of promotion this season."

