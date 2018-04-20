Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed he wants Aleksandar Mitrovic to stay at Fulham past his loan spell, but admits they will have to wait and see what happens.

The Newcastle striker has been in scintillating form since arriving from the north east, via Belgium, on Deadline Day, netting 10 goals to push his side to the brink of the automatic places.

It's safe to say it was an inspired signing and one that could help fire Fulham to the Premier League, although the future of the 23-year-old is still very much up in the air.

West Ham have been linked with the striker, and now Jokanovic has admitted he would like to keep him at the Cottage next season, although doing so isn't down to him, but the recruitment team.

He said: "He made a great job for us, club took the right decision to bring him to help us.

"I don't know what will happen in the future, first of all he is a Newcastle player and ahead of him is the World Cup.

"I know he is really happy with the team, with the club, with the city and for another side he knows I am satisfied with level he offer us.

"Everything is open, part of another side if you ask me about if I want him with us, yes I want.

"If you ask if they want to stay it's probably a yes, but in realistic life we are going to see.

"This job is for another side and not under my control."

