Fulham are reportedly in talks for Aleksandar Mitrovic over a loan deal, according to Sky Sports News.

The Newcastle striker looked set to be on his way to Anderlecht, but that move broke down after the striker arrived in Belgium when it transpired that the club couldn't afford him.

And now it seems that he could be signing a loan deal with Fulham until the end of the season after Stefano Okaka opted to stay at Watford.

It's been reported that the Serbian is currently in the air on his way down to Fulham ahead of a move.

