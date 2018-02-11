Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nedum Onuoha has revealed that no talks have been taking place over extending his stay at QPR, despite being in the final six months of his contract.

The Rangers captain made his 200th start for the club in their 2-1 defeat at champions elect Wolves and is a popular member of the squad.

But, with Rangers wanting to trim their wage bill, the expectation is, were Onuoha to be offered a new deal, it would be on reduced terms.

As of now, though, there have been no talks with the club and the former Manchester City defender's representatives with Onuoha's focus being on the rest of the Championship season.

He said: “No, there's nothing whatsover. We're going game by game. Whatever the club decide to do is up to them.

“We're committed and under contract for the rest of the season, we're going to knuckle down and see what happens.”

Do you want to see Onuoha sign a new contract with the club? Have your say in our poll below.

poll loading Do you want Nedum Onuoha to sign a new QPR contract? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Yes No

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .