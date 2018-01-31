The video will start in 8 Cancel

As if one incoming on loan and one outgoing on loan right at the end of transfer deadline day wasn't enough, a third move involving Fulham could happen tonight.

There are reports coming into us at GetWestLondon that there is a move on the table fo Middlesbrough defender Cyrus Christie.

Aleksandar Mitrovic , who looked set for Anderlecht, is now apparently on the verge of a loan move to Fulham, with Ibrahima Cisse set to go out on loan to Amiens.

And Christie could join Mitrovic in becoming a loan White for the rest of the season.

Christie had been linked if Fulham were to lose Ryan Fredericks. The Republic of Ireland international started his career at Coventry City and has only been with Boro since the summer, having move to the Riverside from Derby County.

