Tony Pulis has said that he finds it 'astonishing' that players want to leave a football club after five months and insists he wants players who want to be at Middlesbrough.

Cyrus Christie joined Fulham on Deadline Day after only joining Middlesbrough in the summer , but Pulis allowed him to leave the club in a reported £3m deal with add ons - something he believes was a good deal for the football club.

The Irishman could be in the Cottagers' squad to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow after making the move, and his former boss has explained the thinking behind all the outgoings at Middlesbrough on Deadline Day.

"They either want to play for Middlesbrough Football Club or they don't," Pulis said.

"There's no middle line - you're either with it or not.

"If they want to move and the opportunity is there to move - if it's a good deal for the football club, then fine.

"I think it's important we set in stone what we're trying to achieve.

"This is a fantastic football club with fantastic people. You want people to come here and grow, and people who are here for the right reasons.

"If they come in, and after three or four months, and see it right and fit and want to leave, I find it astonishing, but I just want people who want to be at the football club.

"I've got no problems with all the lads who have left, they're all good lads.

"We have to find players with the character, understanding and commitment that will make them want to stay at this football club."

