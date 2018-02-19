Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Magnus Norman has signed a new contract at Fulham which will see him stay at the club until 2019 at least.

The 21-year-old penned a year-and-a-half extension, with the club option of a further year, having been at the club since the age of nine.

It's another bow in the string of the Academy, with Norman making the first team bench for the FA Cup tie against Southampton, while regularly being the third choice keeper and travelling with the side on matchdays.

He's now following in the footsteps of Marcus Bettinelli , who also trod the same path as Norman, and after signing his new deal, Fulham's longest serving professional spoke of his admiration for the Fulham number one.

He told Fulham's official website: "I’m really happy, I’ve been here since I was nine so it’s great to extend my contract by another year, and hopefully I can push on and potentially make my debut.

“I love it here. I know everyone throughout the Club, and being with the First Team this year has been good experience.

“Being part of matchday squads is just the best feeling. The atmosphere at the stadiums, warming up, and the whole experience of travelling is just really good.

“That’s all the motivation you need, that’s where you want to be, playing in those big stadiums with those crowds.

“All the way through I’ve looked up to Betts [Marcus Bettinelli] – he is who I want to be like, progressing through all the age groups to become Fulham’s number one goalkeeper.

“Training with Jose [Sambade Carreira] and the other ‘keepers, we all get on really well. The camaraderie’s good, and we all push each other in training.

“We’re all mates, but at the end of the day we’re all competing for the number one shirt as well."

