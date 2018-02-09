Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Fulham favourite Brian McBride has weighed in with where he thinks US wonderkid Christian Pulisic should ply his trade once he leaves Dortmund.

Like the Cottagers' own Ryan Sessegnon, Pulisic is a man in demand as the top clubs in Europe circle for the 19-year-old's signature, with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United's Jose Mourinho big fans of the American.

McBride scored 40 goals during his time at the Cottage before heading back to the States to play for Chicago Fire, and he's had some words of advice for the American whizzkid that could also be applied to Sessegnon.

"Choosing for him a club that would help him develop his style and his skill set is going to be a necessity," McBride said, speaking to ESPN .

"The thing that's always in the back of your mind is the desire to play at one of the biggest clubs - they are monster clubs, all of them are, and the fun of moving to a different club and working through the process of making it there.

"I would make sure the club plays the style of soccer I play. If you're going to Manchester United, you know you're not going to be on the ball nearly as much as you are at Liverpool or Real Madrid."

