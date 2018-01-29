The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spanish side Levante are interested in signing Fulham youngster Matt O'Riley on loan for the rest of the season.

However, the 17-year-old is not thought to be a player the Whites want to loan out this month.

The midfielder has made two first team appearances for the Whites, and is deemed to be part of Slavisa Jokanovic's plans.

O'Riley has represented England at under-18 level, and has previously been linked with moves to Arsenal and Manchester City.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .