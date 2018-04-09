The video will start in 8 Cancel

Leeds United have taken Fulham youngster Dan Martin on a two-week scholarship trial, with the youngster playing for the side's U23s this afternoon.

The 18-year-old joined the Whites from Maidstone United, making his debut in the U18 set-up in 2015/16 and it seems that Leeds have taken the youngster on trial this afternoon.

Martin is a left sided defender, who can also play in midfield, has played 12 times for Fulham's U18s this season.

The U18 side currently occupy 7th place in the U18 Premier League table, having won six, drawn six and lost seven this season, while they were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup by local rivals Chelsea in a 6-0 defeat.

Meanwhile, in the first team, Ryan Fredericks has revealed he would love to play in the Premier League with Fulham .

