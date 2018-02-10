Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lasse Vibe has confirmed that he has signed for Changchun Yatai from Brentford and he paid tribute to the Bees supporters in a farewell message.

The 30-year-old signed for the Bees in the summer of 2015 and made 94 Championship appearances for the club, scoring 36 goals.

He was in the final year of his contract and the lure of the Chinese Super League was too good to turn down, while the club have received a healthy fee for him.

Vibe wrote on Twitter: “Very happy and proud to have signed for Changchun Yatai FC. I want to thank everyone in the club for the warm welcome and I look forward to work hard with you so that together we can improve every day and achieve great results.”

He added: “Thank you @BrentfordFC for letting me play where football was born. I couldn’t have enjoyed my time here without help from teammates coaches and back room staff.

“I’m truly humbled by the fan support I’ve had and appreciate the messages I’ve received in my time at the club.”

Changchun Yatai are currently in Spain on a training camp and Vibe has flown out to join up with his new side ahead of a reported £2m move, and they looked to have confirmed his signing after he scored in a 4-0 victory over Elche on Thursday.

The club included it in a match report on social media site Weibo, but instead of going big on announcing it, they simply included his name in the report.

