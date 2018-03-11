Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR face the prospect of losing Jack Robinson after reports that Sheffield United are preparing an offer for the defender.

According the the Sunday Mirror , the Blades are keeping tabs on the defender's contract situation and could be tempted to make an offer.

The 24-year-old's currently deal at Loftus Road is set to expire in the summer, and after he confirmed that he'd had no formal offer from the Hoops , speculation is beginning to mount over his long-term future at the club.

There's no doubting that Jack Robinson has been one of QPR's stand-out stars this season after establishing himself as a first team regular in west London.

His season started with speculation of a departure after suffering an injury-hit couple of years, but when an opportunity knocked he grabbed it with both hands.

The defender has gone on to make 30 appearances for the Hoops this term, and is likely to be a front-runner for the club's player of the year award as the season enters the final stretch.

QPR's decision to let Robinson's contract enter it's final year was understandable given his injury issues, but after proving his fitness and capability to be a key player at this level, it seems risky to let the defender's deal tick down with no offer on the table.

While reports of Sheffield United's interest remain unconfirmed, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see other clubs in the Championship test the water with Robinson, as to sign a player of his quality on a free transfer would undoubtedly be a great piece of business.

Robinson reiterated to Get West London that he's keen to stay at Loftus Road , but as his contract moves nearer to his expiry date, it's only natural that the 24-year-old and his agent will start to entertain offers from other clubs.

