QPR boss Ian Holloway has hit out at Rangers boss Graeme Murty over his pursuit of loan star Sean Goss.

The former Manchester United man has been enjoying his loan spell at Ibrox since signing for the Scottish side in January, and his current boss has said that they’re hoping to sign him permanently in the summer.

But Holloway isn’t happy with those comments, brandishing Murty as ‘out of order’ for talking about his player, despite Goss being on loan at Rangers.

The Rangers boss had said that QPR have said he’s not for sale, but Murty believes he has the prerequisites required to play for the side.

However, Holloway hit back at suggestions Rangers may look to sign him, saying to the Daily Record : “I’d rather talk to Graeme about that myself because he is out of order talking about my player. He’s my player, nobody else’s. It’s not right he’s talking about trying to buy one of my players when that player is not for sale.”

“I’m glad the boy is doing well. We bought him to be a good player - he is a good player - and I’m glad he’s getting the experience but he’s likely to come back and play for us. It’s as simple as that.

“His future is at QPR. I bought him to be a QPR player. I’ve loaned him out when he’s never been loaned out before and I’m delighted he’s doing well but he won’t be getting sold.

“If Graeme has said he wants him permanently then that’s a bit of a silly statement because he is not for sale. You can’t buy someone who is not for sale.

“I’d imagine Graeme would speak to me about it at the right time. Graeme should do his job by speaking to me about my player.

“Graeme’s a good bloke but I’m pretty surprised he’s left himself open to this. I have no issue with him but the boy is not for sale.”

