Swansea are being hotly linked with a move for Fulham right back Ryan Fredericks, with a reported £3m bid in the offering.

Stoke City were also interested in signing the 25-year-old, but look to have moved for Rubin Kazan right back Moritz Bauer after the Cottagers rejected bids for Fredericks.

And now, it looks like a one horse race with Swansea still keen on Fredericks, despite Fulham's stance that they won't be selling any key players this January.

Fredericks has six months left on his contract and was offered a new deal by the Whites at the start of December, but would be able to move on a free transfer at the end of the season should he wish, meaning Fulham would be due no compensation.

The right back has made it clear that one of his ambitions is to play Premier League football, but whether that might be with Fulham or elsewhere remains to be seen.

With that said, how much do you think Fredericks is worth to Fulham at this moment in time? Use our player worth gadget below to let us know.

