Transfer Deadline Day is (finally) here and GetWestLondon will be with you right up until the 11pm deadline, bringing you all the latest from our west London clubs and elsewhere.
A number of issues will need to be sorted today with potential loan departures as well as clubs working to bring players in.
Brentford are poised to see Lasse Vibe depart the club for Chinese club Yanbian FC but it's not one that has to be done today as Chinese clubs have until February 28 to sign players.
Fulham fans will be celebrating at 11pm tonight, provided Tom Cairney remains on the club's books.
It's all quiet at QPR on the incoming side but there may be further departures as Rangers look to trim their squad.
At Chelsea, there's speculation that Olivier Giroud may well come in through the door.
Keep up to date with all the latest news right here throughout the day.
DEAL DONE!
And there it is! Mitrovic joins Fulham on loan!
DONE DEAL
Another outgoing at Fulham - Kait heads to Scotland
Mitrovic deal sheet is in
Fulham have submitted a deal sheet for Mitrovic, which means there’s still time for it to go through - we’re expecting confirmation soon
DONE DEAL AT FULHAM
One deal is over the line as Cyrus Christie signs for Fulham!
WINDOW IS SHUT
The window is now shut, but deals could still be announced!
Christie to Fulham?
The Northern Echo are also reporting that Cyrus Christie is having a medical at Fulham - could there be two signings in the next 25 minutes?!
Mitrovic to Fulham?
Sky Sports News are reporting that Mitrovic could be heading on loan to Fulham
Villa bring in Grabban
Aston Villa have brought in Lewis Grabban ahead of the deadline
ONE HOUR WARNING
This is your one hour warning!
There’s less than an hour left until the window closes
Cardiff add a striker
Gary Madine, goal machine signs for Cardiff
Two hours left!
We’ve got two hours left until the window ‘slams shut’ - hoping for any more business?
Update on Muir
Our QPR man has this to say on Muir
Fulham squad as it stands
Here’s the Fulham squad as it stands:
Goalkeepers: Bettinelli, Button, Norman
Defence: Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Kalas, Djalo, Targett, S. Sessegnon
Midfield: McDonald, Johansen, Cairney, Norwood, Cisse, de la Torre, Edun, O’Riley
Forwards: Fonte, Kamara, Piazon, Ayite, Ojo, R. Sessegnon
Martin signs for Reading
Chris Martin has signed for Reading - match made in heaven?
Outgoing at Forest
Forest have sent someone out on loan...
Under four hours to go
We’re into the last four hours of the Transfer Window and it’s looking like it may be a quiet one on the west London front.
Okaka deal off?
It looks like Okaka’s move away from Watford is OFF - what do you think of that Fulham fans?
GWL Transfer Deadline Update
Here’s an update on today’s goings on
Leaving on a JET-plane?
Jay Emmanuel Thomas is reportedly being lined up for a late switch the Scottish side Hibernian.
According to Tam McManus at the Herald, the forward could be a replacement for striker Simon Murray if his loan move to Dundee materialises.
For full details, click here.
Former Fulham man signs for Forest
Ashkan Dejagah could face his former club on Saturday when Forest visit the Cottage after he signed for them today.
Would you have had him back at the club Fulham fans?
Cryptic Matthew Benham tweet
Benham has Tweeted out another cryptic tweet - could this be about Mepham?
Mollo heading to the MLS?
Yohan Mollo is set to go on trial with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps after being released by Fulham.
The 28-year-old is heading to Hawaii to take part in a ten-day training camp with the side.
Good luck Yohan!
What's gone on so far?
It’s been a busy-ish day in west London so far, and with five hours left of Deadline Day we’ve taken a look at what’s been done so far at each of our clubs.
DONE DEAL!
Chelsea finally get their big striker - it’s Olivier Giroud!
Surely not?
QPR are surprise contenders to sign striker Benik Afobe before this evening’s transfer deadline, if the bookies are to be believed.
According to Sky Bet, the Hoops are listed as second favourites to complete a deal for the front man, behind Championship leaders Wolves.
For full story, click here.
Chelsea have reached agreement in principle with Arsenal for the transfer of Olivier Giroud, according to Sky Sports.
It’s believed the 31-year old striker has undergone a medical and will sign a contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2019, with an option for another year.
Giroud’s agent travelled to London this morning to conclude the deal, thought to include a transfer fee of £15.3m with £2.2m in bonuses.
Arsenal and Chelsea are yet to comment.
DONE DEAL
Wealdstone have got in on the action, with Abo Eisa heading to Shrewsbury
15:49
Bournemouth are reportedly lining up a second bid for Brentford defender Chris Mepham, according to the Mirror.
The Cherries had a bid of £5.5m rejected for the centre-back, but are said to have returned with a second offer.
For full story, click here.
Okaka odds-on to stay at Watford
According to Betfair, Fulham target Okaka is odds-on to stay at Watford.
That’s after his move to Galatasaray reportedly hit a snag.
QPR's youngsters faced difficult challenge
Massimo Luongo says the club’s youngsters have faced a ‘difficult’ challenge after being thrust into the first team, but insists they’re doing alright.
With QPR limited in what they can attract in the January transfer window, attention has turned to developing the club’s youngsters and integrating them into the first team.
For full story, click here.