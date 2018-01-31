Transfer Deadline Day is (finally) here and GetWestLondon will be with you right up until the 11pm deadline, bringing you all the latest from our west London clubs and elsewhere.

A number of issues will need to be sorted today with potential loan departures as well as clubs working to bring players in.

Brentford are poised to see Lasse Vibe depart the club for Chinese club Yanbian FC but it's not one that has to be done today as Chinese clubs have until February 28 to sign players.

Fulham fans will be celebrating at 11pm tonight, provided Tom Cairney remains on the club's books.

It's all quiet at QPR on the incoming side but there may be further departures as Rangers look to trim their squad.

At Chelsea, there's speculation that Olivier Giroud may well come in through the door.

Keep up to date with all the latest news right here throughout the day.

