I don't think a move for Dwight Gayle would be the best use of the finances Fulham have available this winter, nor do I think he's the player they need.

Sounds stupid, right? Fulham need a striker and Gayle seems to fit the bill.

Not for me. Here's why...

Money

First of all, Gayle would cost the club a lot of money, and 27-years-old I'm not sure that Fulham will get much of a return on that when he does eventually move on.

Style

Secondly, Gayle will score goals, we know that, but in terms of the type of player he is, the Cottagers already have someone in the same build in Aboubakar Kamara.

He isn't scoring the goals at the moment, nor has he got the experience Gayle has, but at 22-years-old he offers a better return on money than the Newcastle man would.

(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)

Younger options

I think a better use of that money would be a younger striker, one that has the potential to score goals but at the same time can make the club money - at the end of the day, that's how clubs need to be run, whether fans like it or not.

Fulham need that fox in the box that will get onto the end of those endless balls into the 18-yard box - the side have the creative ability, they just need that finishing touch and there is no reason why a younger striker can't be the answer.

Issues elsewhere

But really, the main concern is a new left back and centre, I've always said championships are won by defences, and at the moment Fulham are lacking on that front.

The other opinion

Now read why Head of Sport Lee Wilmot thinks Gayle is exactly what Fulham need.

