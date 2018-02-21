The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sean Kavanagh has officially signed for League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.

The 24-year-old has been training with Derry ahead of a proposed move, but advice from former Fulham man Damian Duff, who is currently one of the first team coaches at the Irish side, persuaded the Hoops to make a move.

Duff was at Fulham when Kavanagh joined the west London outfit from Belvedere and was impressed with the left back, who made 23 appearances in the first team and became somewhat of a cult hero to the fans.

"I was really close to joining Derry, but I'm a Dublin boy and once Rovers came calling it was an easy decision," said Kavanagh.

"Damien was always good to me when he was at Fulham and I'm looking forward to catching up."

