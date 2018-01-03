Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It hasn't been the start of the season that most connected with Fulham were expecting, but 20 points from their past ten games has seen the club charge up the table as we enter January.

And as we all know, January heralds in the New Year and the Transfer Window.

It's normally a tough one for managers and clubs to negotiate round, with increased fees and a smaller amount of time for signings to settle into their new clubs, while teams desperately try to hang onto to their talent for the last half of the season.

So far, there's been very little movement in the transfer window, but Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that Fulham want three signings (a striker, a centre back and a left back) and expect to hang onto Ryan Sessegnon.

But we want to hear from you, the fans.

Take part in our survey below and tell us what business you want to see done, where the club need to strengthen and which players you think would fit the bill as Fulham look for new blood to mount a charge for the Play-offs.

