Deadline Day is upon us.

With less than 36 hours to go until the end of the window, clubs up and down the country are frantically trying to get deals over the line as they look to make sure they're in their strongest position ahead of the final four months of the season.

Fulham are no different - they're hoping to keep hold of Tom Cairney amid West Ham interest , while are looking to push a deal for Stefano Okaka over the line.

We've been on Twitter asking what the Fulham faithful are hoping for from the club's Deadline Day tomorrow, and the results are pretty much the same (except for a strange Jason Koumas shout, but who are we to judge?)

Here's what everyone is hoping for from tomorrow:

