Elijah Adebayo has signed a one-and-a-half year contract extension at Fulham and has joined Cheltenham Town on loan.

The striker, who turned 20 on Sunday, has enjoyed loan spells at Slough Town and Bognor Regis in the past, will now join the League Two side and experience Football league football for the first time.

He's scored nine goals in the Premier League 2 so far for Peter Grant's team and will be looking to continue that run of form in League Two.

Speak to the official website, he said: “I’m really pleased to sign a new contract,” said Adebayo. “I’ve worked really hard this year and I’m just looking forward to kicking on over the next year and half.

“People always told me that the harder you work the luckier you get. I’ve taken my chances this year when they’ve come but it is really about kicking on and taking the next step.

"I’m really looking forward to testing myself in the Football League, I’ve had spells at different places but not in the League so it will be nice to get out and show what I can do, hopefully scoring a few more goals.”

