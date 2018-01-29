The video will start in 8 Cancel

George Williams is set to complete a loan move to Scottish side St Johnstone.

The Welsh youngster had been made available for a loan in the summer, but an injury has seen him out of action until the past month, and now he looks set to move north of the border.

The 22-year-old hasn't featured at all for the first team since returning from MK Dons last season, but has started to play for Peter Grant's U23 side, although he missed today's tie with West Brom as he prepares for his move.

St Johnstone are currently in eighth place in the Scottish Premier League, nine points off bottom side Ross County and our sister title the Daily Record report that the Scottish side will be bringing in two further faces alongside Williams.

