The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

YES!

The captain has been linked with a move to the Premier League with West Brom and West Ham interested.

Newcastle United also failed with a £20 million move last summer.

Fulham fans are concerned that their influential skipper could be on the move today, but fear not, right now he remains a White with no bids placed for the 27-year-old Scotland international at this moment in time.

And the odds on him joining West Ham have lengthened too.

Keep checking back for the latest news on Cairney's future.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .