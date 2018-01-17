Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've got two weeks left of the Transfer Window and, as ever, Fulham have been linked with name after name.

Sebastian Leto, Dwight Gayle and even Chris Martin have been linked with moves to Craven Cottage this January, but so far there has been no movement at the Cottage, except for the departures of Michael Madl and Jordan Graham.

As we enter the final part of the month that is the January transfer window, we've rated all the transfer rumours surrounding Fulham on their likeliness of happening - both outgoing and incoming.

Incomings -

Sebastian Leto

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Fulham, with reports suggesting the two parties are in talks over a move.

This isn't true - there's nothing in these rumours and Leto won't be a Fulham player bu the end of the window.

Rating: 0

Dwight Gayle

The club were in for Gayle in the summer, and when Craig Kline left the club under a cloud, the data analyst suggested Fulham had agreed a deal to sign him in January.

So far, nothing has happened, other than various reports suggesting Fulham want to make a £15m bid for the striker.

Newcastle themselves look a bit in turmoil over their takeover fiasco, so it doesn't look like anything will be happening transfer-wise at the club.

Rating: 3

Nelson Oliveira

Another striker linked to the club is Norwich man Oliveira, who scored against Fulham in the first game of the season.

Reports suggested The Cottagers were in the race to sign the 26-year-old, but with Norwich just losing Cameron Jerome to Derby, Oliveira leaving the side looks unlikely.

Meanwhile, Fulham will only add to the side if the right option presents itself, a category Oliveira looks unlikely to fall into given the price tag.

Rating: 2

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Chris Martin

Ah, Chris Martin.

Every Fulham fan remembers him well, and he's been linked with a move back to the Cottage as Derby look to offload him.

While Jokanovic is a big fan of the striker, it really looks unlikely that Martin will be plying his trade back at the Cottage any time soon.

(Image: Getty Images)

Rating: 1

Matt Targett

Fulham want another left back, and Targett is high on their list for a loan deal.

However, talks have stagnated between the two and at the moment, a deal looks someway off.

Rating: 7

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ryan Kent

A loan move for Kent of Liverpool was tipped at the start of the window.

However, the Liverpool man has since joined Bristol City on loan and a deal to take him to the Cottage was always unlikely, especially with the amount of forwards the club have on their books as it is.

Rating: 0

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

Outgoings -

Ryan Fredericks

The fullback, who has only six months left on his deal at Fulham, was linked to both Stoke and Swansea in recent weeks.

Reports in the national press suggested Fredericks was close to a move to Swansea, but Fulham have knocked back every approach they've had and are adamant the fullback won't be leaving.

Rating: 3

Tom Cairney

The nationals again, this time linking Tom Cairney with a move to West Brom for £12-£15m.

Fulham have received no bid for their star man and are once again adamant that no one will be leaving the club, especially Cairney.

Rating: 2

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Ryan Sessegnon

As it's a transfer window, it wouldn't be right without someone linking Sessegnon with a move elsewhere.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Madrid and PSG were amongst the names this time, but no offer was forthcoming for the 17-year-old.

Tony Khan has since come out with a statement insisting he isn't for sale - so that's that then.

Rating: 0

(Image: Evening Gazette)

Rafa Soares

Reports in Portugal said that Soares was back in the country trying to sort out his future, but he won't be leaving the Cottage unless Fulham can bring in another left back.

It's not been a happy time for the young lad from Porto, who has barely played since joining on loan.

If Fulham can bring in a replacement, Soares will most likely head back to Porto.

Rating: 6

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Which rumour that you've heard is the most outlandish? Let us know in the comments.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .