Fulham have terminated the loan of Porto man Rafa Soares by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old only made three appearances for the club after signing on loan from the Portuguese stuff, with Tony Khan saying at the time that Fulham had beat European clubs to his signature.

However, after recovering from an injury that he had when he was signed, he struggled to get into the first team, with Slavisa Jokanovic not fancying the full back whatsoever.

The writing was on the wall for Soares with the arrival of Matt Targett from Southampton last week.

It's been a day of departures so far at Fulham, with Stephen Humphrys and George Williams also leaving the club on loan.

