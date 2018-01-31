The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stefano Okaka is odds-on to remain at Watford, according to Betfair.

The striker was in talks over a move to Fulham , but was understood to not want to drop down the second tie and looked to be on his way to Galatasaray in Turkey.

However, that deal now appears to be off, with Di Marzio reporting that there isn't enough time for the 28-year-old to get to Turkey and sign all the necessary paperwork.

He is 2/7 on that he remains a Hornet this January with the betting company, while a move to Fulham is priced at 3/1, with a move to Turkey listed as 10/1.

Meanwhile, Fulham have terminated the loan deal of Rafa Soares early .

