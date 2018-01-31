The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys has completed a six-month loan move to Rochdale.

The 20-year-old made his first team debut in the 2-2 draw with Derby in December 2016, but hasn't featured for the first team this season.

He picked up an injury with the U23s but has returned to full fitness, with Fulham now sending him out on loan to the League One outfit.

He joins Elijah Adebayo as one of the club's young loanees, while Fulham also want to send Tayo Edun and Mattias Kait on loan before the end of the window.

Humphrys spent part of last season on loan at Shrewsbury.

