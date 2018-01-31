The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham's old pantomime hero Chris Martin looks set to complete a deadline day loan move to Reading.

The striker had been linked with a move to Sunderland, and to Fulham by the northern press, but it now looks like the 29-year-old is heading to the Madejski.

Derby had told Martin that he was allowed to leave on loan this season, and it looks like he's set for a medical at Reading today ahead of a six-month loan move.

Fulham had him on loan last season and had the option to buy, but a strike and the forward signing a new Derby deal put pay to that.

