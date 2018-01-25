The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham have no interest in signing Sunderland target Chris Martin this January.

Reports from the north had claimed the Cottagers had made a move for the 29-year-old and were confident of signing him from Derby, but manager Slavisa Jokanovic has poured cold water on those rumours today.

Martin and Fulham have a colourful past after they signed him on loan last season with the option to purchase him for £9 million at the end, but a refusal to play and a new contract at Derby soured his time at the Cottage.

Sunderland have been heavily linked with Martin, as have Reading, but Fulham will not be making any move for the striker this January.

Jokanovic said: "Martin won’t come back to Fulham. I make no comments on different rumours."

